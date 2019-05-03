Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public's help.
Sometime over this last weekend ,between April 26-28, a house was burglarized at E16015 State Hwy. 82, which is just north of St. John’s Avenue in the town of Union between La Farge and Hillsboro. While on this property, the suspect(s) damaged a door to the house, ransacked the inside and also smashed a car window. Stolen in the burglary were two generic plastic peanut containers with silver change in them. Photos can be seen at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers.
It is law enforcement's hope that details of this actual case from police records may cause someone to remember and report what they know about the person or persons involved. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 and will remain anonymous.
Submit a tip: Phone: 608-637-8477; app: www.p3tips.com; web: www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers; Mail: P.O. Box 1, Viroqua, WI 54665.
