Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public's help.
Sometime during the late evening hours of July 2 and early morning hours of July 3, two houses were burglarized on Prestegard Road and Peterson Road, which is southwest of Readstown in the town of Kickapoo. The male and female suspects damaged a door to the houses to gain entry. Stolen in the burglaries were firearms, frozen venison packages and other items. Photos can be seen at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers. Do you recognize the suspects in these photos? If so, submit a tip.
It is law enforcement's hope that details of this actual case from police records may cause someone to remember and report what they know about the person or persons involved. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 and will remain anonymous.
Submit a tip: Phone: 608-637-8477; App: www.p3tips.com; Web: www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers; Mail: P.O. Box 1 – Viroqua, WI 54665
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.