Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public's help with a hit-and-run accident.
Sometime during the night of Wednesday, Aug. 14, or early morning hours of Aug. 15, a hit-and-run accident happened in Avalanche (town of Webster) at the intersection of County Road S/County Road Y. The suspect vehicle was traveling south on County Hwy. S, failed to stop at the stop sign and drove through a decorative fence and damaged an apple tree. The suspect vehicle is a 2019 Jeep Cherokee and should have extensive front end damage.
Do you know who would own this 2019 Jeep Cherokee? If so, submit an anonymous tip. Photos can be seen at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers.
It is law enforcement's hope that details of this actual case from police records may cause someone to remember and report what they know about the person or persons involved. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $1,000 and will remain anonymous.
Submit a tip: Phone: 608-637-8477; app: www.p3tips.com; web: www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers; mail: P.O. Box 1, Viroqua, WI 54665.
