Vernon County Crime Stoppers, Sheriff's Office seek help in theft of camper trailer

Vernon County Crime Stoppers, along with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office, is asking for the public's help with a theft of a camper trailer between Readstown and Viola.
Sometime between September and November 2019, a tan-colored 1986 Yellowstone pull-behind camper was stolen from a property on E. River Road in the town of Liberty between Readstown and Viola. A look-a-like photo of the camper can be seen at www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.faceboook.com/vernoncrimestoppers.
It is Crime Stoppers and law enforcement's hope that details of this actual case from police records may cause someone to remember and report what they know about the person or persons involved. Tipsters may be eligible for cash rewards of up to $3,000 and will remain anonymous.
Submit a tip: Phone: 608-637-8477 or 800-657-6868; App: www.p3tips.com; Web: www.vernoncrimestoppers.org or www.facebook.com/vernoncrimestoppers; Mail: P.O. Box 1, Viroqua, WI 54665.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!