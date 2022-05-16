Vernon County currently experiencing high COVID-19 transmission levels; residents advised to mask up

This morning the Wisconsin Department of Health Services released the following recommendations for residents living in counties with “high” COVID-19 transmission levels. It is recommended based on these levels, that residents of Vernon County wear a mask when indoors in public.

Vernon County Health Department and Wisconsin Department of Health Services use the Community Level Transmission data to guide residents to the most helpful measures to protect yourself and loved ones from severe illness that can be caused by COVID-19. Vernon, La Crosse, Monroe, Barron, Rusk, Racine and Kenosha counties currently are experiencing high transmission levels.

The following steps should be taken by those who are living in areas currently experiencing high transmission levels:

Wear a mask indoors in public;

Stay up-to-day with COVID-19 vaccines;

Get tested if you have symptoms;

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness.

The Wisconsin DHS press release can be viewed in its entirety by visiting the following link:

Rise in COVID-19 Cases Calls for Increased Precautions to Protect Health Statewide | Wisconsin Department of Health Services

“As we see an increase in cases, we urge Wisconsinites to help us prevent severe illness by following these simple actions,” said Traci DeSalvo, Director of the DHS Bureau of Communicable Diseases. “The most important thing you can do today to protect yourself and your community is to be sure you are up-to-date on all COVID-19 vaccines, including recommended booster and additional doses. The more people who are vaccinated means more people are protected against severe health outcomes associated with COVID-19. This reduces strain on hospitals, slows the spread of disease, and saves lives.”

In Vernon County, we still have populations that are vulnerable to severe illness that can be caused by COVID-19. If you have not yet received your vaccine, please visit the Vernon County Health Department's website at www.vernoncounty.org/departments/public_health_department/index.php to sign up online for your vaccine today. Or to talk with one of the department's staff, please call 608-637-5251 Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

