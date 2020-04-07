Vernon County Dairy Breakfast canceled because of pandemic

The Vernon County Dairy Breakfast scheduled for Saturday, June 13, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Kent and Anna Wendorf, host family, along with Brad Robson, Dairy Promotion Committee, and Bernadine Hornby, Dairy Breakfast Committee chair, made the decision on Friday, April 3.

Hornby said they had been watching to see what other events were doing and waiting to see how the pandemic would affect everyone.

Hornby said the Dairy Breakfast Committee is grateful for all of the support local businesses and their employees have given so far. She added that the committee can’t put on a breakfast without those businesses’ support and the entire community.

“With this in mind, it helped us in making our decision to cancel,” Hornby wrote in a letter sent to supporters. “We know many are dealing with their own hardships and we just cannot ask more of anyone at this time.”

Hornby said the committee is disappointed to cancel the breakfast, but it feels it’s what’s best for everyone’s safety.

She said businesses who have already sent monetary donations will have their checks returned.

Hornby said the committee plans to have a wrap-up meeting once Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order has been lifted.

