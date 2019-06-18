The Dale and Brenda Torgerson family welcomed more than 2,700 people to their organic Viroqua farm for the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast, Saturday.
In a phone interview Tuesday, Kevin Larson, dairy breakfast committee chairman, said the breakfast “turned out excellent,” with 125 to 140 volunteers helping to serve and prepare the meal, which featured scrambled eggs, pancakes, sausage, milk, orange juice, coffee, cheese and frozen custard. There was also the option of a steak breakfast.
A free Dairy Days Dance was held on the farm Saturday night, featuring High Mileage Band. Because there was rain in the forecast, Larson said the stage was moved into one of the Torgersons’ sheds. About 300 to 400 people came to the dance. Larson said organizers were expecting 600 to 700 people had the weather been better. “It still went excellent,” Larson said.
“The dairy breakfast was one of the best as far as the flow of people,” he said. “People came to eat and stayed on the farm. That’s the biggest point we noticed from past years is that people stayed.”
In addition to having breakfast, people could tour the barn, visit a farm-themed petting zoo, listen to live music by The Lovelys, shop the mercantile store and visit educational/commercial exhibits. There were also children’s activities, such as face painting and a sandbox filled with shelled field corn. People could also meet Wilma, Betty and Pebbles, rare triplet heifers born on Jan. 11, 2017.
A program at 8 a.m. included a welcome by Dona Goede, a farm business management instructor at Western Technical College, an invocation by Anne Marie Elwing DVM, breakfast committee co-chair, the national anthem sung by The Lovelys, and the introduction of the 2018 dairy royalty, special guests and the host family.
The 2019 Vernon County Dairy Ambassadors were announced at the breakfast, prior to the grilled cheese cook-off which was held later in the morning. The ambassadors are Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson.
The 2020 Vernon County Dairy Breakfast will be hosted by Kent and Anna Wendorf.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.