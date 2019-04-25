Come June 15, people from Vernon County and beyond will have an opportunity to see a working farm while enjoying a hearty breakfast featuring dairy products.
Dale and Brenda Torgerson, E8003 Upper Maple Dale Road, Viroqua, will host the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon that day.
Will Walleser, co-chair of the breakfast committee, said there is a need for volunteers to help with the breakfast.
“We would like to extend an invite to any and all individuals and groups who would like to volunteer to connect with us, as it takes a true community effort to make this event a success,” Walleser said.
Walleser said the groups that will need the most volunteers are the food serving/dining area, Hollie Santona (hasatona@gmail.com) and Josh Keenan (joshkeenan13@gmail.com); and food cooking, Roger Hanson (nosnahrd@gmail.com). “Volunteers can connect with these individuals.”
In addition to Walleser, the breakfast planning committee includes Kevin Larson, chair, and Anne Marie Elwing, co-chair.
The dairy breakfast is sponsored by the Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee. Walleser is president and Brad Robson is the vice president.
“We have a core group of the promotions committee who work alongside a dedicated group of specific committee group leaders who work to organize the events of the breakfast and the volunteers who make all the work possible,” Walleser said.
