 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vernon County Dairy Breakfast returns as a drive-through event
0 comments

Vernon County Dairy Breakfast returns as a drive-through event

  • 0

The Vernon County Dairy Promotion will be hosting its annual dairy breakfast in Coon Valley, Saturday, June 19. This year's the breakfast will be a drive-through event hosted by Legacy Grill & Pub and Coon Valley businesses.

The Vernon County Dairy Promotion will offer many of its traditional dairy breakfast activities, including a petting zoo. Watch the organization's Facebook page for more details, which will be coming soon.

Last year's Vernon County Dairy Breakfast was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud
News

Get Lost! In Vernon County: Bud

Editor’s note: Christina Dollhausen, Vernon County’s economic development coordinator, will be sharing with Vernon County View readers the adv…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News