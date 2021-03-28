Vernon County Dairy Breakfast returns as a drive-through event

The Vernon County Dairy Promotion will be hosting its annual dairy breakfast in Coon Valley, Saturday, June 19. This year's the breakfast will be a drive-through event hosted by Legacy Grill & Pub and Coon Valley businesses.

The Vernon County Dairy Promotion will offer many of its traditional dairy breakfast activities, including a petting zoo. Watch the organization's Facebook page for more details, which will be coming soon.

Last year's Vernon County Dairy Breakfast was canceled due to coronavirus concerns.