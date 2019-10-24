The Vernon County Dairy Promotions Committee and the Vernon County Co-op Association held the annual Vernon County Dairy Gala and Co-op Banquet at the VFW in Viroqua, Thursday, Oct. 17. The evening began with cheese and wine tasting, followed by a meal. Awards were then presented by Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund, the Co-op Association, and Vernon County Dairy Promotions.
Dairy youth who sold their Champion ribbons at the Vernon County Fair were recognized Thursday night. They each had the opportunity to thank their ribbon buyer in person and all received their checks. Also honored were the Junior and Senior Outstanding Dairy Youth. These awards are given by the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund to youth who have shown to be outstanding in dairy memberships and activities, leadership, recognition and awards and ability to write an effective essay about how this all helps them develop skills for the future. A record number of applications were received and judging was no easy task for this committee.
Other awards presented from Vernon County Dairy Promotions included Dairy Restaurant of the Year to Legacy Grill & Pub located in Coon Valley, and Friend of the Dairy Industry presented to Ben Slack, who works for CentralStar Cooperative.
The Co-op Association recognized Friend of the Cooperatives Lee Nerison and Monte Torgerson.
