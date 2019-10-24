Dairy Champion Ribbon Sale participants

Dairy youth whol sold their Champion ribbons at the Vernon County Fair pose for photo at the 2019 Vernon County Dairy Gala and Co-op Banquet. Pictured are (from left) Dairy Youth Ambassador Erin Torgerson, Trista Rumppe, Emilie Brose, Tessa Rumppe, Jayden Satona, Joelan Satona, Jared Satona, Sylvia Erickson, Grace Fremstad, and Dairy Youth Ambassador Ty Harbaugh.

 Contributed photo

The Vernon County Dairy Promotions Committee and the Vernon County Co-op Association held the annual Vernon County Dairy Gala and Co-op Banquet at the VFW in Viroqua, Thursday, Oct. 17. The evening began with cheese and wine tasting, followed by a meal. Awards were then presented by Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund, the Co-op Association, and Vernon County Dairy Promotions.

Outstanding Dairy Youth

Junior and Senior Outstanding Dairy Youth are recognized at the 2019 Vernon County Dairy Gala and Co-op Banquet. Pictured are (from left) Dairy Youth Ambassador Erin Torgerson, Emilie Brose, Jed Olson, Harlee Harbaugh and Dairy Youth Ambassador Ty Harbaugh.

Dairy youth who sold their Champion ribbons at the Vernon County Fair were recognized Thursday night. They each had the opportunity to thank their ribbon buyer in person and all received their checks. Also honored were the Junior and Senior Outstanding Dairy Youth. These awards are given by the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund to youth who have shown to be outstanding in dairy memberships and activities, leadership, recognition and awards and ability to write an effective essay about how this all helps them develop skills for the future. A record number of applications were received and judging was no easy task for this committee.

Dairy Restaurant of the Year

Legacy Grill & Pub is the Dairy Restaurant of the Year. Pictured are owners Geoff and Nicole Lenser, holding Baby Henry, and Julie and Mike Noth.

Other awards presented from Vernon County Dairy Promotions included Dairy Restaurant of the Year to Legacy Grill & Pub located in Coon Valley, and Friend of the Dairy Industry presented to Ben Slack, who works for CentralStar Cooperative.

Friend of the Dairy Industry

Friend of the Dairy Industry Ben Slack is pictured with his wife Sara.

The Co-op Association recognized Friend of the Cooperatives Lee Nerison and Monte Torgerson.

