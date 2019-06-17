Vernon County Youth Dairy Ambassadors

New Vernon County Youth Dairy Ambassadors (from left) Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson are pictured with outgoing Vernon County Dairy Royalty Amber Keenan and Miranda Ingles. The youth dairy ambassadors were announced at the Vernon County Dairy Breakfast, Saturday, June 15.

The introduction of the two new Vernon County Dairy Youth Ambassadors took place during the dairy breakfast, Saturday, June 15.

Ty Harbaugh and Erin Torgerson were selected to serve as the Dairy Youth Ambassadors after filling out an application and going through an interview process. The Dairy Youth Ambassadors will spend the next year promoting and educating the public about the dairy industry in Vernon County.

The Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee transitioned the longtime dairy princess program into a youth ambassador program to better develop the future leaders of the dairy industry. If you would like to have a dairy youth ambassador at your event, contact the Vernon County Extension Office at 608-637-5276.

