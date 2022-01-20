Vernon County dairy youth attend state junior Holstein convention

The Vernon County Junior Dairy Club was represented by 15 youth at the Annual Wisconsin Junior Holstein Convention, held in Appleton, Dec. 28-30.

Members participated in several activities and contests including Dairy Bowl, Dairy Jeopardy and Arts and Crafts, and volunteered to help with contests.

Ruby Goede, Rubi Klinkner, and Lexi Metzler were members of an enthusiastic Rookie Dairy Bowl team. Jed Olson, Gracey Wubbenhorst, Georgia Goede, Christine Jones, Jared Jones, Kati Torgerson and Myle Torgerson all excelled on their Junior Dairy Bowl teams. The Senior Dairy Bowl team consisted of well-prepared Tommy Jones, Ty Harbaugh, Reagan Klinkner and Erin Torgerson. All four teams were coached by Heather Metzler.

Tommy Jones and Jed Olson faced tough competition in the Dairy Jeopardy contests geared to test their dairy industry and Holstein cow knowledge. Both did very well in their contests. Harlee Harbaugh prepared a craft and was awarded a ribbon for her efforts. Reagan and Garrison Klinkner were recognized as Junior Progressive Breeders for three of their cows, as well as a Long Range Production award.

While at the convention the youth also attended the Holstein Princess Luncheon, district caucuses, awards banquet and the annual business meeting of the association.

After a busy few days, the youth returned to Vernon County with big plans and goals for 2022 that include more involvement in their community, club and state association.

