Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund announces outstanding youth award winners

The 2020 Vernon County Outstanding Junior and Senior Dairy Youth Award winners have been selected.
Due to COVID-19, and reduced youth activities to participate which is part of the award application process, contest sponsor Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund changed the contest to a video submission.
Interested youth in the junior division ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1, 2020 could submit up to a two-minute video responding to the question “What have you learned while participating in dairy activities and how has it helped you?” The junior division had co-recipients Helen Canter of Cashton and Tanner Bast of Viroqua selected as winners, each receiving a $200 cash award.
In the senior division, ages 15-21 as of Jan. 1, 2020 youth responded to the video question, “Why is it important for people outside of the dairy industry to learn about it?” Bekka Bast of Viroqua was selected as the winner and recipient of a $300 cash award.
The questions were developed by the Dairy Youth Fund Committee and judged by an anonymous committee. The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund was formed 23 years ago to provide financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA, and Jr. dairy breed organizations.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!