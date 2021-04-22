Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund announces scholarship winners

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund is pleased to announce that two $500 scholarships have been awarded to Emilie Brose, Westby, and Tommy Jones, Viroqua, who are active Vernon County dairy youth that will be continuing their education and pursuing a career in the agricultural industry.

Brose has been an active member of 4-H, FFA, and a member of the Westby High School golf team. She has served as secretary and is currently the vice-president of the Westby FFA Chapter. She has excelled in her 4-H dairy and horse projects both in the showing and judging arenas, advancing to state several times. Brose was honored to receive Outstanding Achievement Awards in dairy judging, the county fair, and was named the outstanding sophomore scholar. This fall, Brose will be attending Iowa State University where she will double major in animal science and agricultural business.