Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund announces scholarship winners

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund is pleased to announce that two $500 scholarships have been awarded to Emilie Brose, Westby, and Tommy Jones, Viroqua, who are active Vernon County dairy youth that will be continuing their education and pursuing a career in the agricultural industry.
Brose has been an active member of 4-H, FFA, and a member of the Westby High School golf team. She has served as secretary and is currently the vice-president of the Westby FFA Chapter. She has excelled in her 4-H dairy and horse projects both in the showing and judging arenas, advancing to state several times. Brose was honored to receive Outstanding Achievement Awards in dairy judging, the county fair, and was named the outstanding sophomore scholar. This fall, Brose will be attending Iowa State University where she will double major in animal science and agricultural business.
Jones also found his passion for the dairy industry by being involved in the Vernon County Jr. Dairy Club, the Wisconsin Holstein Association, 4-H, and FFA. He has been an outstanding leader, serving as president of his 4-H club, Viroqua FFA Chapter, and the Vernon County Jr. Dairy group. In all three organizations, he has also served in a multitude of other officer roles. Jones has enjoyed showing dairy cattle and is passionate about helping other dairy youth to have the same experiences. This fall, Jones will attend Southwest Technical College and major in Dairy Farm Operations/Management or Ag Mechanics to pursue a future career in the dairy industry.
The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund was formed to provide financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA, and junior dairy breed organizations. These scholarships are being awarded due to the generosity of Vernon County individuals and businesses 26 years ago when the fund was established as well as through 50% of the proceeds from the Champion Dairy Ribbon sales held during the Vernon County Fair.