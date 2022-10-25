Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund announces the Outstanding Jr., Sr. Dairy Youth award winners

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund honored three outstanding dairy youth at the Oct. 20 Dairy Gala held at Pedretti’s Party Barn. They received cash awards courtesy of the Dairy Youth Fund made possible from a fund started 26 years ago and the annual Cheese of Champs Sale, which supports Vernon County’s dairy youth.

This year’s outstanding junior dairy youth is Rubi Klinkner, daughter of Rob and Gail Klinkner. Rubi Klinkner is a member of 4-H, Junior Dairy Club, and a member of the dairy judging team. She has helped with fundraisers, has provided dairy animals for local petting zoos and this past year entered four dairy showmanship contests. In her application, Rubi shared, “I love to farm, farming is my passion and I hope to grow up and milk 500 cows in a robot barn.”

Erin Torgerson and Harlee Harbaugh are the recipients of the Outstanding Senior Dairy youth award. Erin Torgerson, daughter of Dale and Brenda Torgerson, has a strong hands-on interest in the dairy industry attending almost every dairy youth event possible and stepping up to lead by doing and by example helping other dairy youth. In her application, Erin said, “Growing up on a dairy farm has taught me perseverance, given me a strong work ethic and a love for the dairy cow. Over the years, I have become more confident with myself, to where I have helped and taught the younger youth and shown them everything I have learned in my years of showing. These skills will help me in my future endeavors.” Erin has received other dairy awards including the Viola Dairy Show Outstanding Dairy Youth Blake Beers Memorial Award, the Vernon County Holstein Outstanding Senior Member, and the Dave Larson Memorial Showmanship Award.

The co-recipient is Harlee Harbaugh, daughter of John and Jeri Harbaugh. Harlee has attended many dairy youth events and has served in three key leadership roles within the county as a treasurer, president, and dairy youth ambassador. Throughout her dairy project, she has learned to do things she never tried before or dreamed of doing. In her award application, Harlee shared that being a dairy youth ambassador was one of the best experiences of her life, helping her with her public speaking skills and making great connections with people in the county and dairy industry.