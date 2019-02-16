The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee will be awarding two $500 scholarships.
Graduating high school seniors and current college students who meet the following requirements are encouraged to apply:
- Current membership in the junior dairy project through 4-H, FFA or a junior dairy breed organization.
- Enrollment in a two-year or four-year college or university or the Farm & Industry Short Course to pursue a career in agriculture.
- Home residence in Vernon County.
Prior recipients of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarship are not eligible.
Applications must be typed and submitted by April 5 to Amy Hardy, E6791 Belgium Ridge Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665 or amyraehardy@gmail.com. Applications are available through the Vernon County Extension office, by messaging the Vernon County Dairy Youth Facebook page or from Hardy.
This award will be paid following the first semester/term of the 2019-20 school year after submission of transcript reflecting the student’s good standing with the college/university. The GPA must be included and at least 2.5.
The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund was formed with the purpose of providing financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA, and dairy breed organizations.
The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund is made possible by seed money donated 25 years ago by many businesses, organizations and individuals interested in promotion of dairy youth. In addition to that, the fund also includes 50 percent of the proceeds from the Dairy Champion Ribbon Sale held at the Vernon County Fair while the other 50 percent goes to the youth selling the ribbon. These funds are used by the committee to offer scholarships, awards, educational opportunities and trips to the dairy youth of Vernon County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.