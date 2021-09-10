Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee seeks applications for dairy awards

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee is pleased to announce applications are now available for the 2021 Junior and Senior Outstanding Dairy Youth Award.
This award is presented with funds made possible by past Dairy Champion Ribbon Sales as well as this year’s new Cheese of Champs Sale at the Vernon County Fair and with the support of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee. This fund and committee was formed to provide financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA and dairy breed organizations.
- Vernon County Outstanding Junior Dairy Youth: Up to a $200 award will be presented to the Outstanding Junior Dairy youth between ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1, 2021, who receives the highest ranking.
- Vernon County Outstanding Senior Dairy Youth: Up to a $300 award will be presented to the Outstanding Senior Dairy youth between ages 15-21 as of Jan. 1, 2021, who receives the highest ranking.
To apply for this award, youth must briefly describe each of their dairy activities on the form provided. Youth are welcome to attach up to three additional pages to the cover page to illustrate their dairy youth activities, awards and leadership, and youth development. Youth will be ranked for attendance, participation, and success in dairy activities and events that enhance their dairy project development and leadership, and for their answer to the essay question in section 3.
The deadline to apply is Sunday, Oct. 3. An anonymous committee will select the award winners, and the awards will be presented at the Vernon County Dairy Gala held on Oct. 21 at Vernon Vineyards.
Youth can also find the form to fill out electronically - visit the Vernon County Dairy Youth Facebook page at facebook.com/VCDairyYouth to download or contact Julie Larson at 608-778-2459 or julielarson2424@gmail.com to have a form emailed to you. Please send completed award forms via mail or email to: Julie Larson S3384 Three Chimney Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665 or julielarson2424@gmail.com