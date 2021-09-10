Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee seeks applications for dairy awards

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee is pleased to announce applications are now available for the 2021 Junior and Senior Outstanding Dairy Youth Award.

This award is presented with funds made possible by past Dairy Champion Ribbon Sales as well as this year’s new Cheese of Champs Sale at the Vernon County Fair and with the support of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee. This fund and committee was formed to provide financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA and dairy breed organizations.

Vernon County Outstanding Junior Dairy Youth: Up to a $200 award will be presented to the Outstanding Junior Dairy youth between ages 9-14 as of Jan. 1, 2021, who receives the highest ranking.

Vernon County Outstanding Senior Dairy Youth: Up to a $300 award will be presented to the Outstanding Senior Dairy youth between ages 15-21 as of Jan. 1, 2021, who receives the highest ranking.