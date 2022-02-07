 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund seeks scholarship applicants

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund is upping its scholarship offering to high school seniors and current college students with two $1,000 scholarship offerings. Previous scholarships were $500.

To apply, a student must meet the following qualifications:

  • High school seniors with current membership in 4-H, FFA, or a junior dairy breed organization with an emphasis on the dairy project. College students need not meet this requirement however previous membership is preferred.
  • Enrollment in a two-year or four-year college or university or the Farm & Industry Short Course to pursue a career in agriculture.
  • Home residence in Vernon County.

Prior recipients of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarship are not eligible.

Applications must be typed and submitted by April 1 to Julie Larson at julielarson2424@gmail.com.

To have a copy of the application emailed to you, please contact Julie Larson at 608-778-2459 or julielarson2424@gmail.com.

