Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund seeks scholarship applicants

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund is upping its scholarship offering to high school seniors and current college students with two $1,000 scholarship offerings. Previous scholarships were $500.

To apply, a student must meet the following qualifications:

High school seniors with current membership in 4-H, FFA, or a junior dairy breed organization with an emphasis on the dairy project. College students need not meet this requirement however previous membership is preferred.

Enrollment in a two-year or four-year college or university or the Farm & Industry Short Course to pursue a career in agriculture.

Home residence in Vernon County.

Prior recipients of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarship are not eligible.

Applications must be typed and submitted by April 1 to Julie Larson at julielarson2424@gmail.com.

To have a copy of the application emailed to you, please contact Julie Larson at 608-778-2459 or julielarson2424@gmail.com.

