Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund seeks scholarship applicants

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund will again award two $500 scholarships for high school seniors and current college students who meet the following qualifications:
- Current membership in the junior dairy project through 4-H, FFA or a junior dairy breed organization.
- Enrollment in a two-year or four-year college or university or the Farm & Industry Short Course to pursue a career in agriculture.
- Home residence in Vernon County.
Prior recipients of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarship are not eligible.
Applications must be typed and submitted by April 5 to Julie Larson at julielarson2424@gmail.com or Julie Larson, S3384 Three Chimney Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665. To have a copy of the application emailed to you, contact Larson at 608-778-2459 or julielarson2424@gmail.com.
This award will be paid following the first semester/term of the 2020-2021 school year after submission of transcript reflecting the student’s good standing with the college/university. The GPA must be included and at least 2.5.