Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund seeks scholarship applications

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund will again award two $500 scholarships for high school seniors and current college students who meet the following qualifications:

Current membership in the junior dairy project through 4-H, FFA or a junior dairy breed organization;

Enrollment in a two-year or four-year college or university or the Farm & Industry Short Course to pursue a career in agriculture;

Home residence in Vernon County.

Prior recipients of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Scholarship are not eligible. Applications must be typed and submitted by April 1 to Julie Larson at julielarson2424@gmail.com or Julie Larson, S3384 Three Chimney Rd., Viroqua, WI 54665.

To have a copy of the application emailed to you, contact Julie Larson at 608-778-2459 or julielarson2424@gmail.com.

This award will be paid following the first semester/term of the 2021-2022 school year after submission of a transcript reflecting the student’s good standing with the college/university. A minimum GPA of 2.5 is required to receive a scholarship payment.

The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund was formed with the purpose of providing financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA, and dairy breed organizations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0