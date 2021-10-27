Vernon County dairy youth honored at Dairy Gala

At this year’s Cheese of Champs Sale held during the Vernon County Fair, the county Dairy Youth Fund sold four blocks of five-pound Aged Cheddar Cheese manufactured from milk produced from cows exhibited at the 2019 Vernon County Fair and four themed baskets to benefit the county dairy youth.

That support allows for 50% of the proceeds from the news Cheese of Champs Sale (which replaced the 20-year-old Dairy Champion Ribbon Sale) to go to the dairy youth who received Supreme Champion of the Grade and Registered Junior Show, showmanship winners as well as lottery showmanship winners in each of the four age divisions. The other 50% of the proceeds go toward farm tours, $500 scholarships toward advanced education, dairy judging, Dairy Bowl, dairy career videos, dairy career speaker panels, Snow Day Fun Day, Make It with Milk Day, Day of Dairy, dairy youth T-shirts, triple show premiums, and showmanship premiums for junior dairy exhibitors at the county fair, trips to World Dairy Expo, and the Outstanding Junior and Senior Dairy Youth Awards.

At the Dairy Gala, the generous buyers at the 2021 Cheese of Champs Sale and the individual youth who benefited from their generosity were honored.

The buyers of the themed baskets were:

Valley Fudge & Candy;

Vernon Electric;

WCCU;

Embroidery & More.

The buyers of the cheese blocks were:

Embroidery & More;

Cashton Veterinary Clinic;

Koon Kreek Feeds;

Nelson Agri-Center;

Organic Valley.

Ten individual dairy youth were also honored at the Dairy Gala with cash awards:

The Supreme Champion of the Registered Junior Dairy Show, exhibited by Tavin Hagen, son of Trevor and Traci Hagen and Austin and Syneve Jones;

The Supreme Champion of the Grade Junior Dairy Show, exhibited by Jayden Satona, son of Michael and Hollie Satona.

Dairy showmanship winners:

Grade 3-4 winner, Maci Krause, daughter of Christopher and Jill Krause;

Grade 5-6 winner, Jed Olson, son of Jeff and Ashley Olson;

Grade 7-8 winner, Tavin Hagen, son of Trevor and Traci Hagen and Austin and Syneve Jones;

Grade 9-13 winner, Ty Harbaugh, son of John and Jeri Harbaugh.

Dairy showmanship lottery winners, giving all dairy youth the luck of the draw to be recognized for their hard work:

Grade 3-4, Braxton Satona, son of Stephanie Hocking and Michael and Hollie Satona;

Grade 5-6, Joelan Satona, son of Michael and Hollie Satona;

Grade 7-8, Carter Rogers, son of Drew and Jessica Rogers;

Grade 9-13, Erin Torgerson, daughter of Dale and Brenda Torgerson, Trista Rumppe, daughter of Steve and Dawn Rumppe, and Jayden Satona.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0