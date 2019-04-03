Thanks to proceeds from the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund, there is an educational tour scheduled for Saturday, April 13. All Vernon County dairy youth who are members of WHA, 4-H, FFA and dairy breed organizations are invited to attend. Parents/guardians are also welcomed based on room availability or their own transportation provided.
The intent of the tour is to expose dairy youth to dairy farms, each with a different type of facility and/or breed, where they can learn how each one is managed for success. There is no cost for the youth to attend, however, for insurance/liability, youth must be a registered member of the Wisconsin Junior Holstein Association to attend. This can be done quickly online at a cost of $15. Many additional opportunities and events are available with this membership. Transportation and lunch are provided by the Dairy Youth Fund.
The schedule is as follows:
- 7:15 a.m. leave extension office (Erlandson Building);
- 8:15 a.m. arrive at ReganCrest Dairy, Waukon, Iowa;
- 9:30 a.m. arrive at WW Homestead Dairy, Waukon, Iowa;
- 11:30 a.m. arrive at NorthEast Iowa Community College Dairy Center;
- 12:30 p.m. stop for a pizza lunch;
- 1:30 p.m. arrive at Moondale Dairy, Monona, Iowa;
- 3 p.m. arrive at Walters Guernsey Farm, Garnavillo, Iowa;
- 4 p.m. possible stop at Pattison Dairy, Garnavillo, Iowa;
- 5 p.m. quick stop for a snack (send some money for a convenience store stop);
- Approximately 6:20 p.m. arrive back in Viroqua.
Please RSVP by Wednesday, April 10, by calling or texting John Harbaugh at 608-606-0740.
The Vernon County Dairy Youth tour is made possible by the proceeds from the Dairy Champion Ribbon Sale at the Vernon County Fair and with the support of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee. This committee was formed with the purpose of providing financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County WHA, 4-H, FFA and dairy breed organizations.
