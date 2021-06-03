Vernon County Dairy Youth to host 'Make it with Milk Day!'

Vernon County Dairy Youth will host “Make it with Milk Day!” at the Viroqua Church of the Nazarene, Sunday, June 13, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

It’s a day of learning to make milk-based ice cream and cheese with fellow Vernon County Dairy Youth using easy-to-find household ingredients. After the treats are made, participants will have time to taste their masterpieces and take home ice cream and cheese products to share with their family.

During the free event participants will be using a variety of cooking items: a mixer, whisk, two large bowls, wooden spoon or fork, large pan for boiling milk, strainer, measuring cups, and metal bread pan. Some items will be provided but youth are encouraged to bring the items listed here (label them, please) that they can.

Viroqua Church of the Nazarene is located at 304 E. Broadway St., Viroqua. The church is just two blocks east of the Viroqua Food Co-op. The entrance is at the south end of the church. Follow the stairs downstairs.

