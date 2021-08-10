Vernon County declares countywide disaster declaration in response to flooding

Vernon County has experienced yet another flood event that started with torrential rainfall on Saturday, Aug. 7, which impacted numerous roads, bridges and property. Road crews quickly went to work barricading roads that had been impacted and fire departments rescued a few stranded citizens. Road crews continue to clean up debris and repair roadways.

In response to this flooding, County Administrator Cari Redington signed a County Wide Disaster Declaration on Monday, Aug. 9. This establishes some avenues for recovery and reimbursement for public infrastructure. Emergency Management staff are working closely with municipalities to document and submit damage cost estimates.

Property owners who may have incurred damages are encouraged to report these to their insurance company or call Vernon County Emergency Management’s Damage Assessment line at 608-637-5294. Owners may also submit a form on the Emergency Management tab on the Vernon County website - a link is below: https://www.vernoncounty.org/departments/emergency_management/damage_reporting_form_for_primary_residences.php