Vernon County Department of Human Services: April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month

As part of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, Vernon County DHS is hosting a virtual training in partnership with The Parenting Place. “Stewards of Children®” is a prevention training that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. It is the only nationally distributed, evidence-informed program proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes, and change child protective behaviors. This event will take place on Tuesday, April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. To register, email Emily Brach at emily@theparentingplace.net before April 5 to get the log-in information.