Vernon County Department of Human Services: April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, the Vernon County Department of Human Services encourages all individuals and organizations to support child abuse and neglect prevention efforts in Wisconsin.
We believe that every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment. Children are the foundation of our society, our community, and our future.
When we focus on preventing child abuse and neglect, the results are better childhoods, leading to healthier adults and stronger communities.
The Vernon County Department of Human Services asks community members to wear blue on April 1 to support the importance of Child Abuse Prevention. Please share your photos of you wearing blue with our Facebook site to show community support for children in our county.
Unfortunately, child abuse occurs everywhere, even in our small rural county. In 2020, Vernon County received a total of 240 reports of child abuse and/or neglect. Of those, 108 met the state’s criteria to investigate to ensure safety of the children and offer services to the families. The 108 reports consisted of:
- 27 allegations of physical abuse.
- 58 allegations of neglect.
- 21 allegations of sexual abuse.
- 10 allegations of emotional damage.
- 5 allegations of unborn child abuse.
As part of Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month, Vernon County DHS is hosting a virtual training in partnership with The Parenting Place. “Stewards of Children®” is a prevention training that teaches adults how to prevent, recognize, and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. The program is designed for organizations that serve youth and for individuals concerned about the safety of children. It is the only nationally distributed, evidence-informed program proven to increase knowledge, improve attitudes, and change child protective behaviors. This event will take place on Tuesday, April 6, from 5 to 7 p.m. To register, email Emily Brach at emily@theparentingplace.net before April 5 to get the log-in information.
Children do well when their parents do well. Supporting families and ensuring parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need are effective ways to protect children from the risk of child abuse and neglect.
Community members can support one another by:
- Taking time to talk to parents in your neighborhood – get to know them.
- Sharing local resources with families.
- Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within your community.
- Donating new or gently used clothing, toys to programs that support families with children.
- Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.
- Organizing a family fun event – such as a family story night, game or movie night.
To learn more about child abuse prevention and for more ideas how to become involved; visit:
- Vernon County Department of Human Services: vernoncounty.org
- Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin: preventchildabusewi.org
- Department of Children and Families: dcf.wisconsin.gov
- Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board: preventionboard.wi.gov