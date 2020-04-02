Vernon County Department of Human Services: Hang blue hearts to spread awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month

April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. This month and throughout the year, Vernon County Department of Human Services encourages all individuals and organizations to support child abuse and neglect prevention efforts in Wisconsin. The Department of Human Servises believes that every child deserves to grow up in a safe, stable and nurturing environment. Children are the foundation of our society, our community and our future. When we focus on preventing child abuse and neglect, the results are better childhoods, leading to healthier adults and stronger communities
During the month of April Vernon County Department of Human Services asks community members to hang blue hearts in their windows to help spread awareness of Child Abuse Prevention Month. This is also in conjunction with the “heart hunt” movement brought on by COVID-19 to show that we are all in this together.
Children do well when their parents do well. Supporting families and ensuring parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need are effective ways to protect children from the risk of child abuse and neglect.
Community members can support one another by:
• Taking time to talk to parents in your neighborhood – get to know them.
• Sharing local resources with families.
• Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within your community.
• Donating new or gently used clothing, toys to programs that support families with children.
• Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.
• Organizing a family fun event – such as a family story night, game or movie night.
To learn more about child abuse prevention and for more ideas how to become involved; visit:
• Vernon County Department of Human Services: vernoncounty.org
• Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin: preventchildabusewi.org
• Department of Children and Families: dcf.wisconsin.gov
• Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board: preventionboard.wi.gov
