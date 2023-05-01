May is National Foster Care Month and this marks a special time of year to raise awareness about the needs of nearly 7,000 children and youth in the foster care system in Wisconsin and to recognize the thousands of dedicated foster families, relative providers, social workers, and service providers who care for these youth.

Vernon County Department of Human Services would like to recognize and show our appreciation to our county foster homes and relative providers. Vernon County currently has 16 foster homes that have been licensed by the county foster care coordinator. Vernon County also utilizes relatives to ensure more family connections and less disruption for children who cannot remain with their parents. Foster homes provide love, support, security, and a place to call home for children and youth. Vernon County currently has 20 children placed in licensed foster homes or in the home of a relative/family member.

We must come together as a community to recognize the important role foster parents play in caring for children who have experienced abuse and neglect, supporting family reunification and building strong connections. During National Foster Care Month, we celebrate all those who have invited a child in need into their hearts and homes and express our profound appreciation for those who make foster care possible; we couldn’t do it without them. Foster parents change lives and offer hope to children and their families.

If you know a foster parent, we urge you to thank them for all their work and compassion. Vernon County is always in need of more loving and caring foster parents. If you are interested in changing the life of a child through foster care, please contact us at 608-637-5210.

To learn more about becoming a foster parent visit:

Vernon County Department of Human Services: vernoncounty.org

Wisconsin Department of Children and Families: dcf.wisconsin.gov/fostercare/become