Vernon County Department of Human Services: May is National Foster Care Month

May is National Foster Care Month and this marks a special time of year to raise awareness about the needs of nearly 7,500 children and youth in the foster care system in Wisconsin and to celebrate the thousands of dedicated foster families, social workers and service providers who care for these youth.

Vernon County Department of Human Services would like to recognize our county foster homes. Vernon County currently has 20 foster homes that have been licensed by the county foster care coordinator. Foster homes provide love, support, security, and a place to call home for children and youth. Vernon County currently has 25 children placed in licensed foster homes or in a home of a family member. We must come together as a community to recognize the important role foster parents play in caring for children who have experienced abuse and neglect, supporting family reunification and building strong communications. During National Foster Care Month, we celebrate all those who have invited a child in need into their hearts and homes and express our profound appreciation for those who make foster care possible. Foster parents change lives and offer hope to children and their families.