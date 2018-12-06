On Dec. 3, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services mailed inaccurate notices to a large number of individuals receiving the Medicare Savings Program. According to a press release from the Vernon County Department of Human Services, the letter incorrectly notifies individuals that they are no longer eligible for the Medicare Savings Program as of Jan. 1, 2019, due to not being Medicare Part A eligible. Recipients of this letter should disregard that notice. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is also sending follow-up letters to correct the information contained in the initial letter.
In the event that Medicare Part A eligibility is ending or if their Savings Program eligibility is changing, individuals would receive a letter from the Social Security Administration directly from or Medicare.
Questions may be directed to the Wisconsin Region for Economic Assistance (WREA) at 1-888-627-0430.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.