April is Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Month. The Vernon County Department of Human Services encourages all individuals and organizations to support child abuse and neglect prevention efforts in Wisconsin. The following activities are planned:
In April, 130 blue pinwheels will be placed at four locations in Vernon County. The 130 pinwheels represent the number of child abuse/neglect reports the department received in 2018 that met the state’s criteria to conduct an investigation with the goal of ensuring safety for children and offering services to families. The 130 reports consisted of:
- 54 reports of physical abuse
- 54 reports of neglect
- 12 reports of sexual abuse
- 9 reports of emotional damage
- 1 report of unborn child abuse
The public is invited to join the department at the following pinwheel events:
- April 4—10 a.m. ball fields in Stoddard off of Hwy. 35;
- April 5—10 a.m. Vernon County Department of Human Services, 318 Fairlane Drive in Viroqua;
- April 5—2 p.m. Corner of Decker and Main streets in Viroqua;
- April 8—2 p.m. Hillsboro High School entrance road off of Hwy. 33.
The Vernon County Department of Human Services asks community members to wear blue on April 5 to support the importance of Child Abuse Prevention.
Children do well when their parents do well. Supporting families and ensuring parents have the knowledge, skills and resources they need are effective ways to protect children from the risk of child abuse and neglect.
Community members can support one another by:
- Taking time to talk to parents in your neighborhood – get to know them.
- Sharing local resources with families.
- Advocating for legislation and funding which support family programs within your community.
- Donating new or gently used clothing, toys to programs that support families with children.
- Bringing a meal or groceries to a family with young children.
- Organizing a family fun event – such as a family story night, game or movie night.
To learn more about child abuse prevention and to get involved you can visit:
- Vernon County Department of Human Services: vernoncounty.org
- Prevent Child Abuse Wisconsin: preventchildabusewi.org
- Department of Children and Families: dcf.wisconsin.gov
- Child Abuse and Neglect Prevention Board: preventionboard.wi.gov
