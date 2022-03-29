 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Vernon County Department of Human Services seeks people to serve on Human Services Committee

The Vernon County Department of Human Services is seeking individuals who are interested in serving on the Department of Human Services Committee.

Individuals would serve on the Human Services Committee as a community representative at monthly meetings. Interested individuals can either submit a letter of intent to the Vernon County Clerk, Jody Audetat, email address: jody.audetat@vernoncounty.org, 400 Courthouse Square, Viroqua, WI 54665, or to the Director of Human Services, Jill Bender, email address: jbender@vernoncounty.org, 318 Fairlane Drive, #100, Viroqua, WI 54665.

For more information, individuals can also reach out to Jill Bender by telephone, 608-637-5210. The deadline for submitting a letter of intent is April 14.

