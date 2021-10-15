 Skip to main content
Vernon County Department of Human Services to help with Power of Attorney for Healthcare documents

The Vernon County Department of Human Services will be assisting individuals with completing their Power of Attorney for Healthcare document.

Staff will be available on the first Thursday of each month from 9 a.m. to noon at the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County starting Nov. 4. The ADRC is located at 402 Courthouse Square in Viroqua.

In Wisconsin, a Power of Attorney for Healthcare document is a legal document that allows you assign a person to make health care decisions for you, if you were ever determined unable to make your own healthcare decisions.

To schedule an appointment, contact the Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County at 608-637-5201 or 1-888-637-1323.

