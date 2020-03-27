Vernon County Department will contact residents if they have had exposure to COVID-19

As part of its work responding to the COVID-19 virus, Vernon County Health Department staff may be reaching out to residents to ask questions and to inform them of their potential exposure. Here are some things you should know if the Vernon County Health Department contacts you...
- The Vernon County Health Department has staff working seven days a week.
- If the Vernon County Health Department contacts you, it typically will be by phone. They will leave messages if they do not reach you.
- Staff will verify some information they have and may ask you about previous travel, persons you have interacted with, and medical information related to COVID-19 such as testing, symptoms, and underlying health conditions.
- They may inform you to self-isolate at home away from others if you have symptoms such as fever or cough. Isolation lengths can vary based on symptoms and test results.
- They may ask you to self-quarantine at home away from others even if you are healthy for a period of time generally lasting up to 14 days and to carefully monitor for symptoms.
- They may instruct you not to go out in the public.
- They may instruct you not to go to work (in person).
- You may be asked to cancel future travel plans.
- They will provide other information and answer questions.
The Vernon County Health Department will never ask for direct payments or financial information, Elizabeth Johnson, Vernon County Health Officer, said in a press release. It is important that you follow instructions from the Health Department carefully and immediately. If you have concerns about the legitimacy of calls you can contact the Health Department at 608-637-5251.
The Vernon County Health Department will always follow privacy laws that protect your health information. All actions taken are meant to protect your health and the health of others. Staying at home whenever possible is important even if you are not ill at this time.
