Roesler is a graduate of Western Wisconsin Technical College with a degree in Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement and has been with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office since 2012. During this time he has continued his education with courses such as Emergency Management, Crisis Intervention, Crisis Negotiator Training and the Tactical Sniper Course, which all have assisted him with successful resolutions in adverse situations. His experience ranges from dispatcher through patrol officer. His positive, upbeat attitude influences people from all walks of life.