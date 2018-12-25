The administering of oaths of office will be held at the Vernon County Courthouse in the second-floor circuit courtroom, Wednesday, Jan. 2 at 9 a.m.
Circuit Judge Darcy J. Rood will administer the oaths of office for Sheriff John Spears, Clerk of Circuit Court Sheila Olson, Coroner Betty Nigh and Highway Commissioner Phil Hewitt.
The master of ceremonies will be Dennis Brault, Vernon County Board chairman, and the guest speaker will be Brian Rude, Dairyland Power vice president and former state senator. Pastor Pete Beckstrand of Bethel Lutheran Church, Bethany Lutheran Church and Zion Church, will give the invocation and benediction.
Everyone is welcome to stay for refreshments and social hour.
