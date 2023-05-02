Vernon County, along with many other counties along the Mississippi River, have been experiencing significant flooding. As the water starts to recede damage may be found to public infrastructure as well as individual damage to homes, businesses and properties.

Property owners who may have incurred damages are encouraged to report these to their insurance company first. Remember to take pictures and keep documentation of your damages. A damage reporting line has been established with Great Rivers 211. Please report your damages to them by simply dialing 2-1-1 and following the prompts on your phone; they will pass the information along to Emergency Management.

As a reminder, reporting your damages to our office does not guarantee funding assistance for repairs or cleanup, it assists us for situational awareness to see whether or not further assistance requests to the state need to be made. If you still have unmet needs, you may also reach out to the River 2 Ridge Disaster Resilience Group at www.r2rdr.org.

Flood clean-up kits are also available in the villages of De Soto, Genoa and Stoddard. You can also reach out to our office for a kit.

Remember to stay safe and take precautions as you clean up flood debris.