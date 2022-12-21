Vernon County Emergency Management prepares for winter storm, extreme cold; urges residents to do the same

Vernon County Emergency Management, along with municipalities across the county, are preparing for the impending winter storm. They also encourage residents to prepare themselves at home and in their vehicles to make sure your emergency kits are updated. This includes having flashlights, extra batteries, extra blankets, bottled water, and making sure cellphones are charged in the event there is a power outage.

"We have also identified warming shelters around the county in the event there is a long duration power outage," Brandon Larson, director of Emergency Management, said in a press release. "At this time warming shelters will not be opened for normal warming centers; they will be opened as deemed necessary. We would encourage you to shelter in place as long as you are able. You can also report your power outages to your respective electric utility. If you lose power and are dependent on electricity for medical reasons, please reach out to emergency services."

Travel will begin to be treacherous Thursday morning through Saturday with sustained winds of 25-35 mph and wind chills nearing 30 degrees below zero. Frostbite in these conditions can occur in as little as 10 minutes. We understand the holiday is just a couple days away but please delay your plans if possible and be prepared if your travels are necessary.

To get information on where shelters in Vernon County may be and if they are open, please call Great Rivers 2-1-1 as a central point of contact. You can also follow Vernon County Emergency Management on Facebook, NIXLE, as well as news and radio outlets.