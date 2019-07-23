Vernon County experienced another flood on July 19 which impacted numerous roads and bridges. Some roads are still closed.
Property owners who may have incurred damages are encouraged to report any damages to their insurance company or call Vernon County Emergency Management's Damage Assessment line at 608-637-5294. Good weather is in the forecast for the short-term future.
Farmers who have experienced flood damage, crop loss, or livestock loss should contact the Farm Service Agency at 608-637-2183, extension 2. The Farm Service Agency needs the following information:
- Name;
- Address;
- Phone number;
- Township;
- Type of damage
- Number of acres (crops);
- Number of animals affected;
- Number of fences affected, including number of rods and types of fence.
