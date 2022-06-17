Vernon County Emergency Management urges property owners to report storm damage

Vernon County, along with other surrounding counties experienced severe weather Wednesday, June 15, resulting in many types of damage. Trees down or snapped off, power lines down, damage to roofs, outbuildings, and recreational vehicle damage are what have been reported so far.

According to a press release from Brandon Larson, Vernon County Emergency Management director, property owners who may have incurred damages are encouraged to report these to their insurance company first. Remember to take pictures and keep documentation of your damages. You can also call Vernon County Emergency Management at 608-637-5266 or you may also submit a form on the

Emergency Management tab on the Vernon County website -- a link is below:

"As a reminder reporting your damages to our office does not guarantee funding assistance for repairs of cleanup, it assists us for situational awareness to see whether or not further assistance requests to the State need to be made," Larson said. "Remember to stay safe and take precautions as you clean up storm debris. No injuries were reported as a result of the storms."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0