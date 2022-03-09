Vernon County Energy District offers energy assessment program

The Vernon County Energy District (VCED) is sponsoring an energy assessment program to support increased energy efficiency, decarbonization and electrification in Vernon County.

Inspired by the Soil and Water Conservation Districts formed in the 1930s, VCED is a 501©(3) nonprofit that is committed to retaining energy dollars in Vernon County, promoting electrification and wise use of energy, and encouraging the transition to locally-owned, locally-produced sources of renewable energy. VCED was formed in April 2020 on Earth Day.

Kaila Wilson, VCED program director, said in 2020 VCED was awarded funding through the Wisconsin Public Service Commission’s Energy Innovation Grant Program to carry out county-wide energy planning and energy assessments for residents, businesses, municipalities, schools and organizations.

Free energy assessments are available to anyone in Vernon County, regardless of income. The assessments provide detailed information on energy usage and costs, including:

Identifying sources of energy waste (using blower door and infrared imaging);

Outlining the participant’s energy goals;

Building a comprehensive plan for increased energy efficiency and electrification;

Exploring options for renewable energy usage;

Providing a list of rebates, incentives and other cost-saving opportunities.

Wilson said a total of 115 people have received energy assessments on paper and have met with a member of the VCED’s energy assessment specialist team. So far, she said, about 23 in-home energy assessments using a blower door test and infrared imaging have been completed. Wilson said the goal is to do 300 energy assessments, as the grant provides funding to do that many.

VCED has two paid staff members — Wilson and Dave Ware, the lead energy assessment specialist who performs the blower door tests. Mike Brudos is also an energy assessment specialist.

The energy assessment specialist team is made up of six volunteers Wilson lovingly calls “energy geeks” – a group of retired engineers and people who have worked in the utilities and energy fields — who will put together a report based on the pre-assessment questionnaire. The team includes Alan Buss, Toby Grotz, Dave Moser, Doug Schreder, Paul Bloom and Robert Ribbens.

Public education volunteers are also involved in this work. Those volunteers include Andy Marshall, Florence Sandok, MaryEllyn Mattison-Doerr, Karen Mattison and Jason Welsh.

VCED also includes a four-member board of directors – Buss, president; Samantha Laskowski, vice president; Alicia Leinberger, treasurer; and Grotz, secretary.

To register for a free energy assessment, complete the online pre-energy assessment questionnaire at www.vced.energy/assesment.

The pre-energy assessment questionnaire is designed to help VCED learn about how residents and businesses manage their energy usage and better understand what kind of technologies are being used county-wide. Everyone who completes the pre-energy assessment questionnaire will receive a free energy monitoring smart plug, valued at $9.99.

Wilson said an energy monitoring smart plug is plugged into a regular wall outlet and a person can then plug in their refrigerator, for example, to track how much energy it uses via an app on their smartphone. “You can use it with different appliances, even your computer.”

Wilson said grant funding for the energy assessments ends in July. She said they are limited to when a blower door test can be done, as it’s best to conduct the test either during cold times or hot times of the year. She said VCED will stop the on-site assessments around May; the other assessments will continue until July and ideally longer dependent on funding.

She added VCED will work with Vernon County residents to set up an Emporia Energy Monitor for no cost (the retail value is $109.99). She said it monitors a person’s entire electric system and energy use can be tracked via a smartphone app.

Additionally, VCED is conducting a survey to gauge public perceptions about local electric utilities and the future of energy in Vernon County. Everyone who completes the survey will be entered for a chance to win one of five $100 gift certificates to a local business. To complete the survey, visit www.vced.energy/utilitysurvey.

Call 608-638-6038 for assistance in completing the questionnaire or for more information.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

