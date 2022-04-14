Vernon County Energy District to hold Drive Electric Earth Day event April 16

As gas prices continue to hit record highs, electric vehicles are appearing as an increasingly attractive option. According to Consumer Reports, the average electric vehicle owner who charges their vehicle at home saves $800 to $1,000 per year on average versus buying gasoline. Electric vehicles are also convenient, as they do not require oil changes and need far less maintenance than the typical ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles.

With this in mind, the Vernon County Energy District (VCED) is hosting its third annual Drive Electric Earth Day event, Saturday, April 16. The event will begin at 9 a.m. at the Viroqua Food Co-op, and then will drive over in a mini-parade together to Sleepy Hollow to visit the latest EV charger installation in Viroqua.

Schedule is as follows:

9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Viroqua Food Co-op, 609 N Main St., Viroqua: EV showcase, test driving, EV demonstrations and VCED’s second annual B-Earthday (cake provided);

12 p.m. EV rally to Sleepy Hollow Ford in Viroqua: All EV owners invited to join;

12:15 to 1 p.m. Sleepy Hollow Ford, 150 Fairlane Drive, Viroqua: Vernon Electric Co-op and Sleepy Hollow showcase new charger, EV showcase, information, and test drives.

There are currently over 50 electric vehicle models available, with more to come later this year. While most electric vehicle drivers charge at home overnight, there are also 40,000 public charging stations and more opening every day.

All members of the community are invited to join in the Drive Electric Earth Day event to learn about EV options and charging for themselves. EV owners are encouraged to showcase their own vehicles during the event, and share their experiences with the broader community.

“When people ask me how we like our Tesla I always say, it’s the coolest car ever made,” said, Al Buss, Vernon County Energy District Board president. “Of course there are a lot of cars now to choose from. But Tesla laid the path for others and set the standard high. We look forward to having the community at our event and extending the opportunity to share our enthusiasm about EVs with others.”

“Our transition from ICE to EV has been seamless,” said Andy Wanek, a local electric vehicle driver. “Instant torque and quiet power make driving electric a thrill. Bypassing gas stations is icing on the cake. We are often asked about charging to which we reply, it’s like cell phones. Mostly, we charge at home by plugging it in overnight. For trips, mapping software makes it easy by including charging station stops.”

