Vernon County Energy District to present findings from its first year

On Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Vernon County Energy District (VCED) will present findings from the first year as an energy district in Vernon County. From 6:30 to 8 p.m., virtually at www.vced.energy and in person at the Vernon County Historical Society, 410 S. Center Ave. in Viroqua, energy district enthusiasts and board members will share what they’ve learned.

In 2021, VCED was awarded a planning grant of $78,000 from the Office of Energy Independence at the WI Public Service Commission (WI PSC). VCED's core purpose is to implement planning, across diverse stakeholders, toward a more reliable locally owned and produced energy system. In the first year, hundreds of Vernon County residents accessed energy coaches and monitoring to consider energy options.

As part of VCED’s educational Rural ReCharge speaker’s series, we’ll be joined by a representative from the WI PSC. Other educational aspects of the pilot included outreach at the Viroqua Farmers Market, the Vernon County Fair, and various other community events. During the course of the pilot year, more than 300 homes participated in an energy assessment, 55 conducted home energy audits, 90 received energy coach consultations, and 75 homes are equipped with energy monitoring to plan and implement changes in the future.

A surprise finding from hundreds of energy surveys is the tremendous savings potential we enjoy through electrification. For example, switching from a regular electric water to one with a heat pump, saves enough energy every year to drive an electric vehicle 10,000 miles. One family of five reported a savings of $52 per month. With the federal Inflation Reduction Act, rebates help make the decision to switch an easy one.

VCED president Al Buss, a volunteer who has himself invested hundreds of hours in the pilot program, reflects on his experience: “Our country is rich with smart, inspired, and committed people. I am more convinced than ever that energy independence and freedom from fossil fuels is completely within our reach.”

VCED was founded in 2020, with a mission of planning and implementation of an energy transition to locally produced and owned decarbonized electricity.