Vernon County Fair 2022 premium book, online entry system are now available

The Vernon County Agricultural Society announces that the 2022 premium book and online fair entry system are now available.

Exhibitors are asked to visit the Vernon County Fair website at www.vernoncountyfair.com to register online or to view the premium book. All Junior Fair and Open Class exhibitors must register online, as there is no more Open Class exhibit form.

All Junior Fair organizations must be approved by the Fair Board before entering. Please fill out the application on the fair's website and return it to the fair office or email it to vernoncountyfair@yahoo.com.

All entries and payments must be submitted to the fair by Aug. 3 at 4:30 p.m., or if submitting by snail mail, it has to be postmarked on or before Aug. 3. No late entries will be accepted.

All work previously done by the UW Extension Office will now be done at the Fair Office, 210 Fairground Road, Viroqua. Fair office hours (for help with entries, to make payments, etc.) are as follows:

July (every Thursday) 12 to 4 p.m.;

Aug. 1-2 (Monday and Tuesday) 12 to 4 p.m.;

Aug. 3 (Wednesday) 9 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Appointments can be made outside these hours by emailing vernoncountyfair@yahoo.com or leaving a message at 608-637-3165 (fair office).

Fair events

This year's Vernon County Fair will run from Sept. 14 through Sept. 18.

Events around the grounds include the following: Thursday antique tractor pull; Friday Little Britches Dairy Show, Badger State Tractor/Truck Pull; Saturday horse pulling, draft horse show, youth pedal tractor pull, livestock sale, demolition derby; and Sunday Collegiate Dairy Cattle Judging, church service and harness racing (Milk and Cookies with the Fairest and pie auction hosted by the Fairest of the Fair.).

Nick’s Kid Show and Buddy Holly show will be performing on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Nick’s Kid Show is musical fun and entertainment for kids of all ages and guaranteed to leave you singing and dancing with audience participation. Nick loves to get the kids involved in his act. It might be joining him in the “Locomotion” or on stage playing musical instruments. Nick’s show is very high energy and gets you in the mood for dancing and fun games with music.

Poppa Bear Norton will be performing on the Bob Fredrick Free Stage Friday and Saturday. This Minnesota based high octane, country western, two-man musical marvel takes all the humor, sorrow, self-deprecation and storytelling that once made country music great, the carefully, but not carefully adds some trucker speed, black coffee and rocket fuel to the mix. Shake it up, light a match and you wind up with the musically, high entertaining, original “Daredevil Country” sound, a style of country that can only be performed by true “Country Daredevils'' and that's just what Poppa Bear “The Singer” and B. “The Slinger” are.

The Bob Fredrick Free Stage will also feature many local talent groups performing throughout the fair week.

Check www.vernoncountyfair.com for additional information or watch the fair's Facebook for updates and postings at https://www.facebook.com/VernonCountyFair.