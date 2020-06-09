Vernon County Fair canceled for 2020
0 comments

Vernon County Fair canceled for 2020

  • 0

The Vernon County Fair — one of Wisconsin’s oldest and last to be held each year — has been canceled for 2020 because of COVIC-19 concerns.

“For more than 164 years, the Vernon County Fair has strengthened Vernon County and surrounding area and brought people together,” David Hornby, president of the Vernon County Agricultural Society, said in statement Tuesday. “Our hearts are heavy knowing we cannot gather for our annual celebration of agriculture, education, entertainment, carnival, tractor pulls, demo derby, horse pull, draft horse show, and our youth and adult exhibits along with the outstanding food stands from our nonproﬁt organization, but know and always, the health and safety of our guest, participants and community is our highest priority,” he said.

“We want to thank our community for their support and understanding and look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about the Vernon County Fair scheduled for, Sept. l5-19, 2021.”

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News