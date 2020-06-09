Vernon County Fair canceled for 2020

The Vernon County Fair — one of Wisconsin’s oldest and last to be held each year — has been canceled for 2020 because of COVIC-19 concerns.
“For more than 164 years, the Vernon County Fair has strengthened Vernon County and surrounding area and brought people together,” David Hornby, president of the Vernon County Agricultural Society, said in statement Tuesday. “Our hearts are heavy knowing we cannot gather for our annual celebration of agriculture, education, entertainment, carnival, tractor pulls, demo derby, horse pull, draft horse show, and our youth and adult exhibits along with the outstanding food stands from our nonproﬁt organization, but know and always, the health and safety of our guest, participants and community is our highest priority,” he said.
“We want to thank our community for their support and understanding and look forward to brighter, better days ahead when we can gather again to celebrate all that is exceptional about the Vernon County Fair scheduled for, Sept. l5-19, 2021.”
