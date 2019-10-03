The Vernon County Fair demolition derby was held in front of the grandstand, Saturday, Sept 14. Eighty vehicles were involved in the 2019 event.

Heat No. 1 big trucks: Third Robert Jorgensen; second Dakota Miller; first Kenan Ward.

Heat No. 2 midsize: Third Jacob Lantz, second AJ Gratz, first Jacob DeWitt.

Heat No. 3 compact: Third Dustin Lepke, second Kaleb Olson, first Tyler Miller; pumpkin: Nick Klum

Heat No. 4 compact SUV: First Kaleb Olson; pumpkin: Mike Gratz

Heat No. 5 vans: Third Hunter Gerner, second Kyle Klum, first Nate Noggle

Heat No. 6 subcompact: Third Michael Niedfelt, second Stafanie Primmer, first Nick Hase; pumpkin: Dan Frye

Heat No. 7 small trucks: Third Warrick Wolf, second Brody Rudrud, first Jordan White

Heat No. 8 subcompact: Third Mike Miller, second Eric Tollefson, first Ethan Klum; pumpkin: Ethan Klum

Heat No. 9 mid-size: Third Kurtas Mueller, second Krista Lessard, first Dean Dahl.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.