The Vernon County Fair demolition derby was held in front of the grandstand, Saturday, Sept 14. Eighty vehicles were involved in the 2019 event.
Heat No. 1 big trucks: Third Robert Jorgensen; second Dakota Miller; first Kenan Ward.
Heat No. 2 midsize: Third Jacob Lantz, second AJ Gratz, first Jacob DeWitt.
Heat No. 3 compact: Third Dustin Lepke, second Kaleb Olson, first Tyler Miller; pumpkin: Nick Klum
Heat No. 4 compact SUV: First Kaleb Olson; pumpkin: Mike Gratz
Heat No. 5 vans: Third Hunter Gerner, second Kyle Klum, first Nate Noggle
Heat No. 6 subcompact: Third Michael Niedfelt, second Stafanie Primmer, first Nick Hase; pumpkin: Dan Frye
Heat No. 7 small trucks: Third Warrick Wolf, second Brody Rudrud, first Jordan White
Heat No. 8 subcompact: Third Mike Miller, second Eric Tollefson, first Ethan Klum; pumpkin: Ethan Klum
Heat No. 9 mid-size: Third Kurtas Mueller, second Krista Lessard, first Dean Dahl.
