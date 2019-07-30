Vernon County Fair entries are due Wednesday, Aug. 7 4:30 p.m. at the Extension Ofﬁce. No late entries will be accepted; all letters must be post marked August 7, 2019.
Go online to the Vernon County Fair website at www.vernoncountyfair.com to register online or get the premium book by department, rules, regulations and open class entry form. All Junior Fair exhibitors must register online.
Locations for the Vernon County 2019 Fair Premium Books are: Vernon County Extension Office, Westby Co-op Credit Union (Westby, Viroqua & Coon Valley), Citizens First Bank, Peoples State Bank, Royal Bank, Associated Bank (Viroqua), La Farge Bank, Farmers State Bank, Hillsboro, Royal Bank, Hillsboro, Nelson Agri-Center, Premier Co-op and all Vernon County libraries.
