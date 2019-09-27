Fifteen teams participated in the horse pull held during the Vernon County Fair, Saturday, Sept. 14. It was the first time a horse pull was part of the fair activities in 30-plus years.
In the middleweight class there were eight teams, and the results are as follows: First, Bill Hanson, Chatfield, Minnesota; second, Marshall Krueger, Bangor; third, Chuck Souchek, Coon Valley; fourth, Bryan Havlik, Ontario; fifth, Todd Ward, Reeseville; sixth, Ashley Anderson, Markesan; seventh, Jeff Krueger, La Farge; and eighth, Todd Ward, Reeseville.
In the heavyweight class there were seven teams, and the results are as follows: First, Bill Hanson/Larry Soppa, Chatfield, Minnesota; second, Bob Johnson, Cambridge; third, Maynard Sidie, Brodhead; fourth, Gary Smith, North Freedom; fifth, Jeff Krueger, La Farge; sixth, Lawrence Anderson, Chaseburg; and seventh, Jeff Kureger, La Farge.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.