Vernon County Fair Junior livestock RFID tag pick-up is May 1

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic there will be no livestock weigh-ins for the Vernon County Fair taking place again this year. RFID tags for beef, sheep and swine still need to be distributed for identification purposes, so here is the procedure for 2021.

On Saturday, May 1, from 8 a.m. to noon there will be drive-through pick up of tags at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Please enter the fairgrounds on the east side near the hockey arena like you normally would for fair animal check-in. You will pull up to the booth and let the superintendent know how many of each species tag you need and the name of the exhibitor.

The superintendent will get the tags ready and hand them to you utilizing social distancing guidelines, along with further instructions on how to tag and picture the animal. All pictures of tagged animals will need to be sent via-email or mail and will be due May 28.

Again, the fair superintendents want to stress the importance of staying in your car as this is a drive-through pick-up process. We understand this is not the normal fair livestock procedures; however, this is the best way to get tags and instructions out to exhibitors. If you have questions or concerns, contact Lloyd Hardy, Meat Animal Sale Committee President, at 608-606-1301.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0