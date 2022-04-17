Vernon County Fair junior livestock RFID tag pick-up is May 7

On Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be drive-through pick-up of tags at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Please enter the fairgrounds on the east side near the hockey arena like you normally would for fair animal check-in. You will pull up to the booth and let the superintendent know how many of each species tag you need and the name of the exhibitor. The superintendent will get the tags ready and hand them to you, along with further instructions on how to tag and picture the animal. All pictures of tagged animals will need to be sent via-email or mail and will be due May 27.