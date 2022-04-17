 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Vernon County Fair junior livestock RFID tag pick-up is May 7

  • 0

There will be no livestock weigh-ins for the Vernon County Fair taking place again this year. RFID tags for beef, sheep and swine still need to be distributed for identification purposes and thus here is the procedure for 2022.

On Saturday, May 7, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. there will be drive-through pick-up of tags at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. Please enter the fairgrounds on the east side near the hockey arena like you normally would for fair animal check-in. You will pull up to the booth and let the superintendent know how many of each species tag you need and the name of the exhibitor. The superintendent will get the tags ready and hand them to you, along with further instructions on how to tag and picture the animal. All pictures of tagged animals will need to be sent via-email or mail and will be due May 27.

If you have questions or concerns, contact Lloyd Hardy, Meat Animal Sale Committee president, at 608-606-1301.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending April 11.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News