Vernon County Fair offers a variety of fun

The 165th chapter of the Vernon County Fair has closed.

The fair, which opened Wednesday, Sept. 14, and wrapped up Sunday, featured a wide variety of events and activities for all ages. “Time for Fun” was the theme for 2022.

The 166th edition of the fair will be Sept. 13-17, 2023.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

Vernon County Times editor

Angie Cina is editor of the Vernon County Times.

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 12.

